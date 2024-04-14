Legendary Actor Nadeem’s 26 Films Released On Eid-ul-Fitr Days In 50 Years
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Legendary actor Nadeem has worked in over 210 films during his film career, contributing 26 films which were released on the days of Eid-ul-Fitr from 1968 to 2018.
According to a report of showbiz website, Nadeem debuted with a block buster Chakori which was released on May 1967 and did Platinum Jubilee, consequently his second film ‘Chotay Sahib’ also did Golden Jubilee however ‘Sangdil’ was his first film which was screened on Eid-l fitr day ( 02-11-968) followed by 25 other releases on Eid-u-fitr days on different dates including ,Saughat (1970), Suhaag (1972), Miss Hippy (1974), Dard(1977), Play Boy (1978), Badalttey Mausam (1980), Watan(1981), Deewangi (1983), Basera (1984), Kamyabi(1984), Hesaab (1986), Choron Ki Baraat (1987), Abdullah the Great (1992), Katwal (1993), Khuda Gawah (1993), Khandan (1994), Jeeva (1995), Khazana (1995), Mafia (1997), Muhafiz(1998), Tarap(2006), Bhai Laug (2011), love main Gum (2011), Azaadi (2018) and Wajood (2018).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate evening with Sanam Marvi on 26 April5 hours ago
-
Radio Bahawalpur presents program “Eidi Shidi”3 days ago
-
Radio Bahawalpur to broadcast Eid programs5 days ago
-
DC, DPO Haripur inspect bus terminals to review fares compliance7 days ago
-
Second phase of refugees’ repatriation to start after Eidul Fitr vacations7 days ago
-
Reaping bounties as Ramazan culminates7 days ago
-
Digital transformation – a boon or bane7 days ago
-
Plants’ business: Another casualty of climate change9 days ago
-
Eid shoppers prioritize children’s joy over personal comforts9 days ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre honoring Pir Hassam din Rashdi to take place on April 114 days ago
-
Pakistanis - a tolerant, compassionate nation14 days ago
-
Modernizing hosiery industry to boost exports14 days ago