Legendary Actor Nadeem’s 26 Films Released On Eid-ul-Fitr Days In 50 Years

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Legendary actor Nadeem has worked in over 210 films during his film career, contributing 26 films which were released on the days of Eid-ul-Fitr from 1968 to 2018.

According to a report of showbiz website, Nadeem debuted with a block buster Chakori which was released on May 1967 and did Platinum Jubilee, consequently his second film ‘Chotay Sahib’ also did Golden Jubilee however ‘Sangdil’ was his first film which was screened on Eid-l fitr day ( 02-11-968) followed by 25 other releases on Eid-u-fitr days on different dates including ,Saughat (1970), Suhaag (1972), Miss Hippy (1974), Dard(1977), Play Boy (1978), Badalttey Mausam (1980), Watan(1981), Deewangi (1983), Basera (1984), Kamyabi(1984), Hesaab (1986), Choron Ki Baraat (1987), Abdullah the Great (1992), Katwal (1993), Khuda Gawah (1993), Khandan (1994), Jeeva (1995), Khazana (1995), Mafia (1997), Muhafiz(1998), Tarap(2006), Bhai Laug (2011), love main Gum (2011), Azaadi (2018) and Wajood (2018).

