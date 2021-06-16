UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New ICC Prosecutor Vows To 'revive' Troubled Tribunal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

New ICC prosecutor vows to 'revive' troubled tribunal

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's Karim Khan was sworn in on Wednesday as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court with a promise to "revive" the troubled tribunal after a string of high-profile failures.

Khan, who inherits a bulging file of tough cases including in the Palestinian territories, Afghanistan and the Philippines, lamented that the Hague-based ICC had previously achieved "so little so often" in terms of convictions.

The remarks by the 51-year-old former defence lawyer come after outgoing prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was criticised for a string of setbacks including the acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo.

Khan said he wanted to "build upon the solid ground" left by Bensouda "but also to repair what is broken, to rejuvenate, to revive in the quest for greater efficiency and greater impact.

" "We have to perform in trial. We cannot invest so much, we cannot raise expectations so high, and achieve so little so often in the courtroom," Khan said in a speech after being sworn in.

Khan was elected by ICC member states in February to serve a nine-year tenure, as only the third prosecutor at the world's only permanent war crimes court since it launched in 2002.

ICC chief judge Piotr Hofmanski said during the swearing-in ceremony that being prosecutor was a "tough job" but hailed Khan's "outstanding credentials."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World ICC Job Ivory Coast Philippines February Criminals Court

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

14 minutes ago

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

22 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

35 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Shake Hands Ahead of Geneva Summit

5 minutes ago

Robbers kill man in kasur

5 minutes ago

'Allocation of record funds for education,health t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.