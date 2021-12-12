UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers 'sincere Condolences' To Biden After US Tornado Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin offers 'sincere condolences' to Biden after US tornado deaths

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday offered "sincere condolences" to his US counterpart Joe Biden in the wake of devastating tornadoes that ripped through six US states and left dozens dead.

"Russia shares in the grief of those who lost loved ones as a result of this disaster. We hope the victims will recover and that the consequences of this disaster will be overcome quickly," Putin told Biden in a telegram, according to the Kremlin.

