Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Bahraini Minister of Oil and Environment

New York, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met with Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr.

Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, relations between the two countries were reviewed and issues of the environment and climate, along with the efforts exerted in this regard were discussed.