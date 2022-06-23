South Sudan launches construction of key road

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Wednesday launched the construction of 890 kilometers of road linking the capital, Juba to the northern city of Wau to boost economic growth in the East African country.

Kiir said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Juba- Mundri-Yambio-Tambura- Wau in Juba that his government had resolved to invest in transport infrastructure, and enhance the seamless movement of cargo and skilled manpower in the world's youngest republic.

"As a landlocked country our access to regional markets depends on good roads and bridges, internally our access to production areas is another key area that will be served," Kiir remarked.

He clarified that construction of the road will be fully financed by the government through the sale of crude oil though the total cost and timeline for implementing the project were not disclosed.

Simon Mijok Mijak, South Sudan Minister of Roads and Bridges said the government was developing a cohesive policy and planning framework to transform road transport into a successful, sustainable, and effective way that will link the Africa Road network.

Some of the ongoing road construction projects include the Juba-Bor Road, Juba Terekeka-Rumbek-Wau Road, and Juba-Torit-Kapoeta-Nadapal road.

The country's economy is currently struggling to recover from high inflation caused by civil strife that erupted in December 2013 and took a toll on the oil sector. South Sudan depends on oil revenues to finance 95 percent of its fiscal budget.