Sultan Of Brunei Darussalam Visits Islamic Arts Biennale 2023 Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam visits Islamic Arts Biennale 2023 exhibition

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam visited the Islamic Arts Biennale 2023 exhibition on Monday, which is being organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation of the Ministry of Culture at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

During his visit, the Sultan toured the exhibition halls showcasing valuable and rare collections of Islamic artifacts and treasures from the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The accompanying minister, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, accompanied the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam during his visit.

