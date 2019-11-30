UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Wheelchair Athletes Find Love On The Dance Floor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:21 AM

Taiwan's wheelchair athletes find love on the dance floor

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Taiwanese athletes Vincent Kuo and Ivy Huang each discovered an electric talent for wheelchair dancing on their own -- but it was when they were paired up together that the sparks really flew.

Part of the island's last generation of polio survivors, they have spent years perfecting their dance routines.

Currently ranked world number two, the recently-married couple are in Germany this weekend to compete in the World Para Dance Sport Championship.

"I have always been interested in sports even if I can't play them because of my disabilities," Kuo told AFP during a break from practicing Latin dance moves with his wife in New Taipei City.

Around 50 wheelchair dancers across Taiwan meet regularly to exercise and socialise, including Kuo and Huang, both 48 years old.

Their dance partners are non-disabled volunteers who either perform standing up -- a style known as "Combi" -- or also using a wheelchair, called "Duo".

"Through dance, we got to know a lot of good friends," said Huang. "Especially after a performance we'll get together and have a feast, and be very happy." Huang and Kuo, who can walk with the help of crutches but use wheelchairs for dancing, attended these meetings for more than a decade before they started performing together and eventually fell in love.

Huang said it was Kuo's sense of humour that caught her attention.

"He was always funny when he spoke," she said.

"My first impression of Ivy was that she was very cute because she walks like a penguin," Kuo added, the pair bursting into laughter at the description.

- Tough competition - The couple have been practising for months after work for the impending competition in Bonn, where they will join 230 athletes from 26 countries in the sport's marquee event.

Kuo and Huang will both compete in the Duo category while Kuo will also compete in Combi with Lydia Chang, a non-disabled dancer and the team coach.

Many of their opponents are from teams with far more funds.

"Europe has the best dancers, and in Asia there is South Korea," Chang said. "But we owe it to ourselves to go, to see what we can achieve." Huang, who works for Taipei's city government by day, says she fears a future when dancing may not be possible.

"For us polio patients, physical deterioration can happen quite quickly," she said. "We are hoping while we can still dance... to hold on to our good rankings." Sweden first developed wheelchair dancing as a recreational and rehabilitation sport in 1968, and hosted its first international competition nine years later.

The first World Championship was held in Japan in 1998, while Taiwan hosted the first ever Asian championship in 2016.

Since then, the annual Beigang Para Dance Sport Open in central Taiwan has attracted competitors from more than 18 countries and raised Taiwan's profile in the international arena.

"Technique-wise, we are on par with the rest of the world," said Tsai Hsiu-Hui, who was one of the island's first wheelchair dance instructors.

"But we tend to be more reserved in showing our emotions... especially Latin dance (where) we need to display our feelings," Tsai added.

Related Topics

World Sports Polio Europe Wife Germany Bonn New Taipei Taipei Japan South Korea Sweden May 2016 Event From Government Best Asia Coach Love

Recent Stories

No place for favoritism in govt: Asad Shamim

44 minutes ago

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

8 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

9 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

9 hours ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.