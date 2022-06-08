UrduPoint.com

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' Cop Jailed For Life Over Death Of Suspect

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' cop jailed for life over death of suspect

Bangkok, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A flashy Thai cop nicknamed "Joe Ferrari" for his taste in fast cars was on Wednesday jailed for life for torturing a drugs suspect to death during a brutal interrogation.

A Bangkok court found Thitisan Utthanaphon guilty of murder by torture in a case that caused public outrage and shone a rare light on police brutality and corruption in the kingdom.

Leaked viral footage showed Thitisan and six other officers wrapping seven plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat's head while questioning him and trying to extort $60,000, leading to his death.

The judge at Bangkok's Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced the 41-year-old to death, but immediately commuted it to life imprisonment.

"I felt helpless during the ruling, and my wife was crying," Jakkrit Klandi, the victim's father, said outside the court.

"All seven officers should learn their lesson and pay for their crime," he said.

The court reduced Thitisan's sentence to life imprisonment because he had attempted to revive the suspect, and had paid for the funeral expenses for the family.

But Penh Thanapat, the Jirapong's mother, was not satisfied, telling reporters she never wanted to see Thitisan's face.

"I want (the death sentence). I want things to happen to him as it happened to my son," she said.

Thitisan looked healthy and was seen chuckling with guards inside the courtroom before the verdict, but closed his eyes as the sentence was read.

Five of the other six officers involved in the case were found guilty of murder and also received life sentences. A seventh got five years and four months, following his testimony.

Thitisan and the other officers have a month to appeal against the verdict, according to their lawyers.

The victim's parents said they were unhappy with the officers' offer of 600,000 Baht ($17,000) compensation, with Jakkrit telling reporters he would consult lawyers.

They had initially asked the court for 1.6 million baht.

After the footage leaked in August last year, the officer -- a former district chief in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan -- surrendered himself to police, who raided his Bangkok mansion and found several luxury cars.

In a press conference after his surrender he said Jirapong's death was an accident.

Related Topics

Accident Murder Corruption Police Drugs Lawyers Wife Nakhon Sawan Bangkok Colombian Peso August Criminals National University Family All Ferrari Million Court

Recent Stories

Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

26 minutes ago
 WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

33 minutes ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

55 minutes ago
 Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.