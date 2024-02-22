Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Attends Funeral, Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq participated in the funeral prayers of Muhammad Akbar Shah, brother of Chairman PM Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah in the State metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq participated in the funeral prayers of Muhammad Akbar Shah, brother of Chairman PM Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah in the State metropolis on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, expressed his heartfelt condolence to Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The funeral prayer was also attended by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, and a large number of people hailing from various parts of AJK.

