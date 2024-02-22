- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers condolences
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Attends Funeral, Offers Condolences
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq participated in the funeral prayers of Muhammad Akbar Shah, brother of Chairman PM Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah in the State metropolis on Thursday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq participated in the funeral prayers of Muhammad Akbar Shah, brother of Chairman PM Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah in the State metropolis on Thursday.
The Prime Minister, on this occasion, expressed his heartfelt condolence to Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
The funeral prayer was also attended by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, and a large number of people hailing from various parts of AJK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments ca ..
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure
Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collabora ..
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
VC for align curriculum with market demand
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea6 minutes ago
-
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case6 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder6 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance6 minutes ago
-
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP6 minutes ago
-
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure6 minutes ago
-
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar26 minutes ago
-
VC for align curriculum with market demand39 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 2739 minutes ago
-
World scouts day marked43 minutes ago