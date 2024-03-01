Open Menu

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organized its general body meeting at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. On this occasion PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organized its general body meeting at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. On this occasion PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and officers were present.

In the meeting, the Names of three officers including Mohsin Bilal Qazi, Naseer Ahmad and Abdur Rehman were drawn for a complete package of Umrah. In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the officers association for the initiative.

He hoped that the officer’s community will continue to perform their duties for Punjab University. In his address, Dr Toqeer Ali congratulated the lucky officers nominated for performing Umrah.

He thanked the VC Dr Khalid Mahmood for the cooperation. He assured that PUOWA will continue to play its role for the betterment of PU officers. Later, PU VC distributed shields among the retired officers in recognition of their services towards PU.

Related Topics

Punjab Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

3 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

3 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

3 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

3 minutes ago
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

9 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

9 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

18 minutes ago
 PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan