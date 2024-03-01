Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organized its general body meeting at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. On this occasion PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and officers were present.
In the meeting, the Names of three officers including Mohsin Bilal Qazi, Naseer Ahmad and Abdur Rehman were drawn for a complete package of Umrah. In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the officers association for the initiative.
He hoped that the officer’s community will continue to perform their duties for Punjab University. In his address, Dr Toqeer Ali congratulated the lucky officers nominated for performing Umrah.
He thanked the VC Dr Khalid Mahmood for the cooperation. He assured that PUOWA will continue to play its role for the betterment of PU officers. Later, PU VC distributed shields among the retired officers in recognition of their services towards PU.
