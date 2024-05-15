- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- 06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in production areas
06 Ice Factories Face Rs100,000 Fine On Presence Of Insects, Lizards In Production Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided different bakeries, milk shops and ice factories and imposed heavy fine on those found violating the food safety guidelines in DG Khan division on Wednesday
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided different bakeries, milk shops and ice factories and imposed heavy fine on those found violating the food safety guidelines in DG Khan division on Wednesday. The teams wasted 2800 liters of water after it was found to be littered with insects besides 10 liters of substandard drinks.
A sum of Rs 70000 was imposed as fine on four ice factories in Rajan Pur on using rusty ice blocks, having no medical certificates of workers and record of filter replacement.
One ice factory in Basti Mara, Muzaffargarh faced Rs20,000 fine after lizards were found in production area.
Another ice factory at Chowk Azam in Layyah faced Rs 10000 fine on presence of numerous insects in production area.
The official teams imposes Rs10000 fine on a bakery in Kot Chutta after finding numerous dead flies in production area while two milk shops in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Gud Pur road, faced Rs 20000 fine after dead flies were found in milk and record of milk was absent.
Two bakeries in Ali Pur, Kot Addu were penalized with Rs 20000 fine on sale of expired food items and keeping food uncovered, PFA spokesman said
APP/hus/ifi
Recent Stories
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development4 minutes ago
-
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases4 minutes ago
-
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests two more POs4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 2313 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Latvia BPC review positive trajectory in bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply despite sudden surge in heat intensity7 minutes ago
-
ACs action against price hike; several arrest, impose fines on violators7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab chairs crime meeting of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi regions7 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme11 minutes ago
-
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office11 minutes ago