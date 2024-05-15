Open Menu

06 Ice Factories Face Rs100,000 Fine On Presence Of Insects, Lizards In Production Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided different bakeries, milk shops and ice factories and imposed heavy fine on those found violating the food safety guidelines in DG Khan division on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided different bakeries, milk shops and ice factories and imposed heavy fine on those found violating the food safety guidelines in DG Khan division on Wednesday. The teams wasted 2800 liters of water after it was found to be littered with insects besides 10 liters of substandard drinks.

A sum of Rs 70000 was imposed as fine on four ice factories in Rajan Pur on using rusty ice blocks, having no medical certificates of workers and record of filter replacement.

One ice factory in Basti Mara, Muzaffargarh faced Rs20,000 fine after lizards were found in production area.

Another ice factory at Chowk Azam in Layyah faced Rs 10000 fine on presence of numerous insects in production area.

The official teams imposes Rs10000 fine on a bakery in Kot Chutta after finding numerous dead flies in production area while two milk shops in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Gud Pur road, faced Rs 20000 fine after dead flies were found in milk and record of milk was absent.

Two bakeries in Ali Pur, Kot Addu were penalized with Rs 20000 fine on sale of expired food items and keeping food uncovered, PFA spokesman said

