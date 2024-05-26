Open Menu

11 Of A Family Killed In Muzaffargarh Road Accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Eleven members of a family lost their lives while 10 others sustained injuries in a fatal accident near Adda Muhammadwala, in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragedy unfolded when a passenger van, en route from Bhakkar to Multan, collided with a truck resulting in the immediate death of five men, three women, two children, and a girl.

The ill-fated family was travelling to visit relatives when the accident occurred, meanwhile 10 other passengers sustained severe injuries.

Rescue officials confirmed that all the deceased were members of the same family.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site immediately after the mishap and shifted the injured persons to hospital.

However, the deceased persons are identified as Saim, Aslam, Shehnaz, Dilbar, Sajjad, Umar, Siddiqa, Benish, Nadeem, Walisha, Sumaira, Ali Haider, Shafique, and Fahad. Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police was investigating the incident.

