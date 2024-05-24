Open Menu

119 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:17 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 119 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 7.4 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs one million was recovered. Cases were also registered against 84 power pilferers in different police stations.

