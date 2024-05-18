13 Including Children Killed As Mini Truck Plunges Into Ravine In Khushab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least 13 individuals, including children, were killed after a mini truck carrying a family veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Punj Pir area of Khushab on Saturday.
According to rescue officials, the deceased were all members of the same family and were on a journey from Bannu to Wadi Soon in Khushab when the fateful incident occurred, private news channel reported.
Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moment when the driver took a sharp turn at high speed, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and plummet into the ravine, leading to the heartbreaking loss of lives, including five innocent children.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, rescue teams swiftly mobilized to the scene of the accident.
Efforts are underway to recover the deceased and provide medical assistance to the injured, with both the deceased and the injured being transported to the THQ Hospital.
