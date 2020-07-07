16 POs, 9 peddlers, 11 anti-social elements arrested in June

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders (POs), 9 drug peddlers and 11 anti-social elements during the last month.

The police also recovered heroin, hashish, liquor, seven pistols, two guns, one kalashnikov and a rifle from them.

Meanwhile, Jalalpur Bhattian police during operation, arrested 3 POs and drug peddlers and seized 1660 grams hashishand 15 litres liquor from the accused.