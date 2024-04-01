20 illegal mini petrol pumps sealed in Quetta

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, a special operation was conducted by Magistrate Abdul Hameed, on public complaints against illegal mini petrol pumps at A One City and Spiny Road area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, a special operation was conducted by Magistrate Abdul Hameed, on public complaints against illegal mini petrol pumps at A One City and Spiny Road area of Quetta.

During operation, 20 mini petrol pumps were sealed and a warning was issued to illegally run petrol pumps to avoid selling the petrol to consumers.

He also issued a stern warning to several petrol pump owners asking them to close their shops as soon as it possible and move the goods, otherwise, action would be taken against them by confiscating their shop's goods.