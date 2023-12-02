Open Menu

2000 Bags Of Urea Seized From Warehouse

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 10:42 PM

2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) In compliance with strict order of Caretaker Sindh Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Ali Morai conducted a raid on the warehouse of Altaf Talpur near Jhan Mori and seized 2000 bags of urea and sealed the warehouse till further order.

The Assistant Commissioner said that violators of the law would not be spared at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against them. He said that the District Administration was trying to provide maximum relief to farmers.

