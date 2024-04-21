29th Aalmi Mushaira held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The 29th annual 'Aalmi Mushaira' was held at the Expo Centre Karachi here on Saturday.The poetic event was organized by Sakinan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid.

The poets from Pakistan and across the world participated the Mushaira.