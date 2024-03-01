Open Menu

2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo Ends At GCWUF

March 01, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The 2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo concluded at the Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Friday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest at the event. Chairman Higher education Commission Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad was also present. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.

Zill-i-Huma Nazli informed about the aims and objectives of holding Job Fair & Industrial Expo at the varsity.

The commissioner showed keen interest in the technical sessions and the stalls set up by various industrial and teaching departments. She urged the student to focus on research based study and they would be encouraged.

The commissioner hailed the GCWUF for organising a successful job fair and expo and distributed certificates and shields among the participants.

A souvenir was also presented to the commissioner and the vice chancellor.

