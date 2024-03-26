40 kanal, 13 marla state land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri has retrieved 40 kanal and 13 marla state land from land grabbers here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri has retrieved 40 kanal and 13 marla state land from land grabbers here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the AC Sammundri Suleman Mansha conducted operation at Chak No.

465 main Faisalabad Road and retrieved 40 kanals and 13 marla state land worth Rs.49.72 million which the land grabbers had occupied.

The AC handed over the retrieved land to revenue department and started tree plantation on this site, he added.