5 Held For Selling Eatables At Excessive Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Five people were arrested and three cases were registered by the police concerned over selling of eatables at excessive rates in the city, during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, fines totaling Rs. 600,000 were imposed on 129 violations, while assistant commissioners inspected 4,356 locations on directions of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider.

Surprise raids were conducted by assistant commissioners. In Model Town, Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Yusuf led multiple inspections of bakeries.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town fined bakeries a sum of Rs. 40,000 for violating bread prices. Similarly, in City Raiwind, Assistant Commissioner Rai Babar led sudden raids on bakeries.

Warning notices were also issued to bakery managers for not displaying the new bread price list prominently.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, Anam Fatima, conducted price inspections across various bakeries in Shalimar Tehsil.

Stringent measures are being taken to implement Punjab's Chief Minister Relief Programme, which includes monitoring the sale of essential items such as bread and flour at government-approved rates. There has been a reduction in bread prices ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 70, confirmed DC Lahore, Rafia Haider.

She urged citizen to lodge complaints regarding pricing issues at 080002345, emphasized DC Lahore Rafia Haider.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Chief Minister Police Punjab Sale Price From Flour

