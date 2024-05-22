5 Held Over Roti/naan Price Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The district administration, during a crackdown on those involved in overcharging people on roti and naan, arrested five individuals and registered seven cases against them.
During the last 24 hours, 1,354 roti and naan points were inspected, out of which 1,290 points were selling bread on official rates, while violations were reported at 67 points. The enforcement teams imposed Rs 200,000 fine on various tandoors for selling roti and naan on higher prices.
The teams were led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates, who conducted raids across tehsils in Lahore.
The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs15 for a 100-gram roti. The district administration is actively ensuring implementation of the new price across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.
