5000 Cops Deployed To Ensure Security For Pak-NZ T-20 Matches
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had made tight security arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches.
Rawalpindi district police, on the special instructions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, had completed foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the matches being played in Rawalpindi, said a police spokesman on Sunday.
He informed that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the authorities concerned to adopt a better strategy to ensure the conduct of the matches in a peaceful and safe environment, adding, the police force is committed to provide full security to the players, match officials and fans.
Rawalpindi district police had completed coordination with all institutions concerned including Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies and more than 5000 officers and officials were performing security duty, he added.
IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar had directed the officers to continue search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations around hotel, route and stadium to ensure foolproof security.
Monitoring of the stadium, hotel and the route of the teams was being ensured with the help of Safe Cities Authority cameras, and lady police officers were also appointed for security and checking of women cricket fans.
Implementation of the traffic plan on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi was being ensured for uninterrupted flow of traffic and adequate parking, the spokesman said and informed that 360 traffic wardens and officers were deployed for smooth flow of traffic.
Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams were conducting effective patrolling around the stadium.
The staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadium were also directed to behave politely with the citizens, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six injured in road accident9 minutes ago
-
MDA removes encroachments in busy areas of city9 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in wall collapse19 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding expediting Cotton crop production held29 minutes ago
-
PM renews pledge to realize Allama Iqbal’s vision of Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
BISP registration process continues in Sargodha39 minutes ago
-
Three killed, four injured in road mishap39 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taken against electricity thieves: Pindi admin49 minutes ago
-
RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies49 minutes ago
-
FBISE Rawalpindi finalizes foolproof arrangements for Intermediate first annual exams 20241 hour ago
-
63 persons killed, 78 injured due to torrential rains in KP: PDMA1 hour ago
-
NDF condemns suicide case of disabled employee in Matiari1 hour ago