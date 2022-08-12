UrduPoint.com

50,000 Cattle Vaccinated Against LSD In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Director Livestock Mardan, Dr Misal Khan has said that more than 50000 cattle in the district have been administered vaccine for lumpy skin disease (LSD) so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Livestock Mardan, Dr Misal Khan has said that more than 50000 cattle in the district have been administered vaccine for lumpy skin disease (LSD) so far.

He was briefing a meeting regarding lumpy skin disease in cattle on Friday. Commissioner Mardan Division, Abdul Jabbar Shah presided over the meeting. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, Incharge Emergency Relief Cell, Dr Nasrullah, Director Bilal and other concerned officials from the Livestock Department and district administration also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the vaccination of cattle against the disease is continuing and dozens of affected cattle have already been treated. For this purpose, he said special teams have been formed and two mobile vans are patrolling in the affected localities to vaccinate ailing cattle.

The Director Livestock told the meeting that so far sufficient stock of the lumpy skin preventive vaccines is available in the district. He said that an Emergency Relief Cell has also been established under the supervision of Dr Nasrullah in the Animal Husbandry on Shamsi Road, which is monitoring operations throughout the district.

Furthermore, he said any person can administer vaccine to his affected cattle in the animal husbandry of their respective locality and tehsil and in case of any complaint or hardship can also contact District Emergency Relief Centre.

The District Director Livestock on this occasion requested the Divisional Commissioner for provision of more vaccines to combat any unpleasant incident in the region. He told the meeting that the meat and milk of the affected cattle is not injurious to health and could be utilized.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mardan Division, Abdul Jabbar Shah directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif to take more steps for the vaccination and monitoring of the under treatment cattle.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioner for preparation of strategy to dispose of dead animals and its strict implementation.

