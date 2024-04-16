529 Teachers Of FDE Schools, Colleges Granted Promotion
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has approved the time scale promotion of as many as 529 teachers of federal government educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education.
According to the notification issued here yesterday, 529 teachers have been given time scale promotion in the next grade, which includes vice principals, principals, and associate professors of schools and colleges.
As per details, the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee(DPC) to develop the time scale for the teachers of government educational institutions was held on January 5, 2024, but the notification was delayed due to various reasons.
Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani gave orders to issue notification by immediately approving the recommendations of DPC.
Leaders of Federal Teacher Organizations, Fazal Mola, Malik Ameer Khan, Mansoor Shah, and others have expressed their gratitude to the Secretary of Education and said that teachers have the basic right to development, which will improve their performance.
According to the notification, 13 principals were given Grade 21, 90 assistant professors have been promoted to grade 19, and 173 vice principals have also been promoted to grade 19. Similarly, 103 assistant professors and principals have been promoted to grade 20, while 8 deputy headmistresses have been also promoted to grade 20.
Teachers leaders Fazal Mollah, Malik Amir Khan, and Mansoor Ali Shah have said in a joint statement that Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has given basic rights to teachers by promoting them.
They said that the Secretary Education has implemented the best reforms in the education system, the results of which will be seen soon, adding, that empowering the heads of the institutions will be an important milestone for the best performance of the employees of the institutions.
The teachers have also thanked Senior Joint Secretary Sohail Akhtar Malik, Director Promotion Muhammad Luqman, SO Promotion Rashid Marwat, and other concerned authorities.
