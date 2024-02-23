80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 80 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 80 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region here on Friday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 34 new cases against power pilferers, and 11 were caught red-handed. A Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.