9 Arrested Over Fraud During Physical Test Of Constable Recruitment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:01 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police have arrested nine individuals on charge of fraud and manipulating the process of physical test for constable recruitment.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that special duty officers were deployed to oversee the physical tests and ensure complete transparency and merit in the recruitment.
During checking, the duty officers nabbed nine candidates including Azeem and Irfan. They had initially failed in the race test but now tried to fraudulently integrate themselves among the passed candidates.
The police locked the accused behind bars at Millat Town police station while further action was under progress, he added.
