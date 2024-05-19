AC seals two fuel agencies, petrol pump

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Sunday visited several

petrol pumps and sealed two fuel agencies and a petrol pump on rules violations.

The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 to a filling station for selling petrol

against control rates.

Later, Zohaib Shafi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Shahpur and

reviewed the pace of development work at newly under-construction hospital

building.

He directed the SDO building to complete construction work within the

stipulated period.

The AC further said the government was striving hard to give much relief

to the masses after bringing down inflation.