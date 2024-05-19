AC Seals Two Fuel Agencies, Petrol Pump
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Sunday visited several
petrol pumps and sealed two fuel agencies and a petrol pump on rules violations.
The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 to a filling station for selling petrol
against control rates.
Later, Zohaib Shafi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Shahpur and
reviewed the pace of development work at newly under-construction hospital
building.
He directed the SDO building to complete construction work within the
stipulated period.
The AC further said the government was striving hard to give much relief
to the masses after bringing down inflation.
