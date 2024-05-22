ADCR Chairs District Intelligence Committee Meeting; Reviews ICT's Security
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCR) Abdullah Mahmood on Wednesday chaired the District Intelligence Committee meeting here at his office.
According to the Spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim, the meeting discussed the current law and order situation in the Federal Capital.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdullah Mahmood led the discussion, which was attended by representatives from the police, security forces, and various NGOs.
In the meeting, the officials thoroughly reviewed the city's security conditions and highlighted the concerns about the ongoing sit-in 'Save Gaza' at D-Chowk, which has raised significant issues for public order.
Officials reminded attendees that Section 144 is in effect throughout the city, banning all public gatherings to ensure safety and maintain peace.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines3 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants3 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister3 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on owner of textile unit3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, illegal housing schemes underway3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding fixing price of food items3 minutes ago
-
Sexagenarian woman commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
Collaborative efforts on climate change necessary for national level impact: Romina4 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women Police Station arrests man for harassing students13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Mari Petroleum bring clean water to North Waziristan13 minutes ago
-
Tarar shares information of Raoof Hasan incident with Senate13 minutes ago
-
CPEC’s projects enhancing developmental capacity for Pakistan: Chinese Ambassador14 minutes ago