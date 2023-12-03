Admin organizes cycle rally to create awareness about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The district administration here organized a cycle rally on Sunday to create awareness among the public about smog.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema inaugurated the rally by riding a bicycle.

On this occasion, the DC also distributed anti-smog monogram-printed T-shirts. The rally started at Fatima Jinnah University and culminated at Allama Iqbal Park. Citizens of all ages, including boys, girls, and children, participated in the cycle rally.

While addressing the participants, the DC said, "The purpose of organizing the cycle rally is to create awareness among the people about smog.

"

He said, "Air pollution is smog, which requires the cooperation of the citizens to control it."

The DC informed, "Smog is caused by crop residue and garbage burning, smog-emitting vehicles and brick kilns, etc."

“We are making efforts to prevent smog, and it will only be possible when people are aware of smog,” he added.

He urged the citizens to use bicycles as much as possible. He said it would have good effects on the health of the citizens and help reduce air pollution.

At the end of the cycle rally, certificates were also distributed among all the cyclists.