Open Menu

Admin Organizes Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Admin organizes cycle rally to create awareness about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The district administration here organized a cycle rally on Sunday to create awareness among the public about smog.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema inaugurated the rally by riding a bicycle.

On this occasion, the DC also distributed anti-smog monogram-printed T-shirts. The rally started at Fatima Jinnah University and culminated at Allama Iqbal Park. Citizens of all ages, including boys, girls, and children, participated in the cycle rally.

While addressing the participants, the DC said, "The purpose of organizing the cycle rally is to create awareness among the people about smog.

"

He said, "Air pollution is smog, which requires the cooperation of the citizens to control it."

The DC informed, "Smog is caused by crop residue and garbage burning, smog-emitting vehicles and brick kilns, etc."

“We are making efforts to prevent smog, and it will only be possible when people are aware of smog,” he added.

He urged the citizens to use bicycles as much as possible. He said it would have good effects on the health of the citizens and help reduce air pollution.

At the end of the cycle rally, certificates were also distributed among all the cyclists.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Vehicles Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

13 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

14 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

14 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

14 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

14 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

14 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

14 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

15 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan