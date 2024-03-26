Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs24.588 Million On Overpricing
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Karachi Administration, during 20 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, imposed fines of over Rs24.588 million while 33 shops were sealed for violating officially notified rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Karachi Administration, during 20 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, imposed fines of over Rs24.588 million while 33 shops were sealed for violating officially notified rates.
The campaign initiated on directives of Sindh Chief Minister for ensuring availability of essential items of daily use on officially notified rates during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is being monitored by Commissioner Karachi, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
On fifteenth day of Ramazan, price magistrates and administrative officers carried out action in their respective areas and paid visits to 440 different places of the metropolis, said the statement adding that fines amounting to Rs1.016 million on 145 illegal profiteers while two shops were sealed as well.
As per details, fines of Rs288,500 were imposed on 37 illegal profiteers in district South, Rs107,000 on 17 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs52,000 were imposed on 17 profiteers in district West.
In district Central 41 illegal profiteers were imposed fines of Rs392,000, in district Malir 14 profiteers were fined Rs56,000, in district Korangi eight shopkeepers were fined Rs75,000 and in district Keamari fines of Rs 45,000 imposed on 11 illegal profiteers.
Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, directed all the magistrates and officers of relevant departments to check prices in their areas and ensure implementation of notified prices to provide relief to citizens in the month of Ramazan.
Recent Stories
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals
Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects5 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal5 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat5 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC5 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms17 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade17 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap17 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals31 minutes ago
-
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents31 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case31 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at fixed rates-Deputy ..35 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK25 minutes ago