Adopting Austerity Policy Of KP Govt - Just A Swing In The Air
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The tall claims of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of adopting simplicity and austerity policy is just a Swing in the Air when a summary has been prepared for the purchase of Fortuner vehicle of worth Rs. 10.71 million for the adviser of the Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mashal Yousafzai.
On one side the province is facing a financial crunch and on the other side the summary of buying cars for Social Welfare Advisor Mashal Yousafzai and Secretary Social Welfare Department is ready.
According to the summary, a retail vehicle worth Rs 10. 71 million would be purchased for adviser Mashal Yousafzai. It has been mentioned in the summary that the 7-year term of the official vehicle of the Secretary of the Department has also been completed so another vehicle should be bought for the Secretary Social Welfare of worth Rs 7.3 million, the detail revealed.
The vehicles of Zakat and the Social Welfare Department are outdated, said the summary.
Cabinet decided to buy cars for ministers, advisers, and assistants on October 17 2013, the summary said. In view of the austerity policy, the finance department has banned the purchase of new vehicles.
The ban on buying new vehicles should be removed, a request has been made to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in the summary. It has been requested in the summary for giving approval to buy 2 vehicles – one for the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Social Welfare Mashal Yousafzai and the other for the Secretary Social Welfare Department.
The summary, singed by Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, Secretary to Govt of KP Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare Special education and Women Empowerment, Department on March 29, 2924 that including a request for the purchase of a Toyota Fortuner V 4X4 2694 CC Automatic Transmission of Rs. 17, 107,000 and Kia Sportage Alpha 1999 CC, Automatic petrol.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt wants to make youth self-employed through tech skills2 minutes ago
-
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms9 minutes ago
-
Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden12 minutes ago
-
Top officials strategize safety shield for Chinese citizens, businesses in ICT12 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls volleyball, squash tournaments held12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt reiterates to dismantle drug trade, facilitates drug addicts rehabilitation12 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive: 14 centers set up in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit Civil Hospital, enquire after health of injured22 minutes ago
-
Nine held over selling bread on high prices22 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit to help bring huge investment in Pakistan: PM32 minutes ago
-
Govt patronage imperative for 'Pink Salt' export:32 minutes ago