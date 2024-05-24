Agriculture university’s performance lauded

Agricultural University is playing an effective role in providing quality education to students, says the university’s Registrar Abdul Basit Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Agricultural University is playing an effective role in providing quality education to students, says the university’s Registrar Abdul Basit Khan.

Addressing as chief guest at a party arranged by students, he said the university had achieved remarkable development in a short period of time as far as quality of education was concerned.

As a result, he said a large number of students from the country’s different districts such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, and Taunsa had taken admission in it.

He said that university’s students had shown consistent performance in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities which had brought honor to both their institution and their region.

He credited Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah and the university administration for their unwavering commitment to the university's growth and prosperity.

The registrar emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving institutional success. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the heads of all departments, teachers, administrative officers, and students for their relentless efforts and cooperation.