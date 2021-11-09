(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admissions in MA/MSc and teacher training programs for both national and international students after the issuance of HEC's revised notification.

According to AIOU, for international students, these programs will be offered through learning management system and all academic activities including examination will be conducted online.

However, for national students, face to face examinations will be conducted in examination centers. Admission application forms and prospectuses are available online on the university website.

Both national and international students can apply for admission through online mode only till December 6, 2021. All relevant details are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) Moreover, university has uploaded assignments submission schedule on the website for programs offered in autumn 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate programs.

In case, a student does not receive tutor intimation by the deadline of submission of first assignment, he/she may contact his/her respective regional office for the information. Late submission of assignments will not be entertained.