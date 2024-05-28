Open Menu

AJK Observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer With Zeal And Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) observed Youm-e-Takbeer on Tuesday, commemorating the 26th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

These tests were a strategic response to India's nuclear tests conducted earlier that month, intended to maintain the balance of power in the region.

Special meetings and ceremonies were held across AJK, including in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, where speakers renewed their pledge to contribute to making Pakistan strong and prosperous.

They emphasized standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan's defense forces to protect every inch of the motherland.

May 28, 1998, marks the day when Pakistan emerged as the world's seventh and the first Islamic atomic power. This significant milestone is celebrated annually, symbolizing the nation's safety, security, stability, and prosperity.

In recognition of this Grand National day, AJK observed a gazette holiday.

Speakers at the events highlighted the importance of a strong and prosperous Pakistan as a guarantee for Kashmir's freedom.

They recalled how Pakistan's nuclear tests made its defense impregnable, deterring enemies from harboring ill intentions.

The events also underscored the ongoing challenges posed by adversaries attempting to weaken Pakistan internally.

However, the nation, united in its resolve, is committed to thwarting these nefarious designs with vigor and harmony.

In Mirpur, Rawalakot, and other parts of AJK, speakers commemorated the day with enthusiasm, recalling the historic moment when Pakistan gave a matching response to India's nuclear provocations.

They paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, reaffirming the unity and solidarity of the nation in defending the motherland.

MCCI President Sabir Shah, addressing a ceremony, emphasized the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer in Pakistan's defense history.

He assured that the people of AJK stand united with Pakistan's armed forces, ready to defend the country against any aggression. It was also noted that in 1998, Pakistan test-fired its first ballistic missile 'Ghauri' on April 6, followed by the highly sophisticated nuclear-capable, multi-tube tactical short-range ballistic missile 'Nasr,' enhancing its strategic capabilities.

Overall, the observance of Youm-e-Takbeer in AJK reflected deep national pride and a collective commitment to Pakistan's strength and sovereignty.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Nuclear Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir April May From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

34 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

3 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

3 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

4 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan