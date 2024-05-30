Open Menu

AJK PM Advises SDMA To Remain Alert To Deal With Any Natural Catastrophe

May 30, 2024

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Ch Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday directed the State Disaster Management Authorities to be more vigilant and proactive in dealing with any of the natural catastrophes in the liberated territory. 

He was chairing a meeting of the Azad Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) held in the state metropolis. 

The AJK PM said that refresher professional courses should be managed for the employees of the SDMA to enable them to deal with any kind of emergent situation effectively.

The prime minister has also directed the state disaster management authorities to conduct a seismic study of Mirpur and Muzaffarabad

The Prime Minister further stated that the employees of the rescue agencies should be equipped with modern equipment and machinery so that they could perform their duties in an efficient manner.

He, however, maintained that the purchase and procurement of all machinery and relief items should be done through e-tendering to ensure transparency in the whole process.

Besides top officials of the SDMA, the meeting was attended by others, including government ministers including Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Aamir Yasin, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, and several others. DG SDMA Raja Tahir Mumtaz, on the occasion, presented a detailed briefing about the budget, performance, and emergency response activities carried out by the authority during natural calamities.

During the meeting, the commission approved the purchase of relief items from the funds allocated for state disaster management.  The commission also approved the assistance package for the family of the SDMA Assistant Director who died during the performance of official duty.

More Stories From Pakistan