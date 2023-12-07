AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has voiced his concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 07 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has voiced his concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While addressing the participants of the 12th National Workshop in the State metropolis on Thursday the AJK Prime Minister referred to the stepped up human rights violations in IIOJK and said that after August 5, 2019, the situation in IIOJK has become extremely alarming.

"The entire region, dotted with fortified bunkers and military camps, has been turned into an open air prison", the PM said.

He said that the BJP government that pursues Hindutva ideology was hell bent on changing the Muslim majority region into a minority by exterminating Muslims.

Appreciating Pakistan's role in promoting the Kashmiris' just cause, the PM said, " Pakistan is a great sympathiser, an ardent supporter and advocate of Kashmiri people and their cause."

He said that Pakistan has fearlessly pleaded the case of Kashmir at the international level. He said that a strong, stable and prosperous country was a guarantor of Kashmiris' freedom. "The ultimate goal of the Kashmiri people is to become an invisible part of Pakistan", he said.

The prime minister said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for tourism, hydel-power generation adding that promoting AJK as a tourist destination was prime focus of the present government's policies.

He said that improving tourism in the region would also help to create employment opportunities.

The PM said that steps were being taken to promote tourism under Public Private Partnership. Reiterating his pledge to make AJK a corruption free state, the prime minister said that taxpayers' money would be spent on the welfare of masses and development of the state.

He said that provision of health and education facilities to people was among top priorities of the present government. He said that AJK has a higher literacy rate than Pakistan. He said that his government has imposed a complete ban on deforestation to save the environment.

Regarding the renewable energy sources and production of cheap electricity, the PM said that electricity supply has started from the Neelum Jhelum Hydro Project. He said that work on the Kohala project has been stepped up to accomplish it in time. The completion of Azad Pattan, Kurot and Gulpur projects would greatly increase the power generation and reduce load shedding in Pakistan.

On this occasion, the prime minister presented a memorial shield to the head of the delegation.

It may be mentioned here that a 90-member delegation from Balochistan province took part in the workshop.

Senior Minister Col. Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and others were also present on this occasion.