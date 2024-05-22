AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyred leaders on death anniversary

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday has paid heartfelt tributes to the Kashmiri leaders, Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammed Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversary on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement released to the media, the AJK premier lauded the lifelong struggle and supreme sacrifices of the Hurriyat leaders who had fearlessly led the fight against the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

He said that the targeted killings of these leaders were part of India's sinister conspiracy to render the Kashmiri freedom movement unled.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the PM reaffirmed his government's unwavering support for the Kashmir cause.

He also voiced grave concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory, where the entire Hurriyat leadership has been imprisoned and hundreds of Kashmiri youth have been martyred in search operations and fake encounters.

The AJK premier called on the international community to take immediate notice of the alarming situation in the region and take effective measures to address the plight of the Kashmiri people.

