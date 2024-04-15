Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Tributes To Veteran Journalist Zia Shahid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to veteran journalist Zia Shahid

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday, commemorated the life and legacy of renowned journalist Zia Shahid, the founder of the Khabrain Group on his 3rd death anniversary.

In a statement issued on Monday, the AJK PM lauded Zia Shahid's groundbreaking contributions to the field of journalism, noting that he had introduced a unique reporting style and used his platform to shed light on crucial social issues.

He prayed for the elevation of Zia Shahid's rank in the afterlife and expressed his hope that the late journalist's sons and family would continue his noble mission.

Meanwhile, the AJK PM also attended the wedding ceremony of Mirza Ahmad Ajmal Jaral, the son of former municipality chairman Mirza Muhammad Ajmal Jaral in Bhimber.

On this joyous occasion, the he extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly wedded couple and their family.

APP/ahr/378

