Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital Holds Eye Camp At LPC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Lahore Press Club, in partnership with Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital, hosted a complimentary medical eye camp for its members and their families.
Esteemed eye specialists, including Dr. Atif Shamshad, Dr. Muhammad Owais, Dr. Ashar Rauf, Dr. Muhammad Asis, Professor Shahid Mahmood, Muhammad Saeed Bhatti, Muhammad Bilal Shafiq, Hafiz Ateeq ur Rehman, and Ehtesham Kakar, along with paramedical and technical staff, provided examinations for conditions such as eye weakness, strabismus, cataracts, corneal issues, and other eye diseases.
Patients received free glasses and medications on the spot as per the doctors’ recommendations. Those with serious conditions were referred to Al-Ehsan Hospital for further treatment, including the implantation of foldable lenses using advanced phacoemulsification technology. The event saw a significant turnout from journalists and their families, who praised the Governing Body for successfully organizing the eye camp.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study7 minutes ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise7 minutes ago
-
Tour guides increased in Murree7 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport7 minutes ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU7 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others7 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned novelist, playwright Razia Butt observed8 minutes ago
-
Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads27 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek27 minutes ago
-
Teachers association demands increase of budget for varsities37 minutes ago