Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital Holds Eye Camp At LPC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Lahore Press Club, in partnership with Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital, hosted a complimentary medical eye camp for its members and their families.

Esteemed eye specialists, including Dr. Atif Shamshad, Dr. Muhammad Owais, Dr. Ashar Rauf, Dr. Muhammad Asis, Professor Shahid Mahmood, Muhammad Saeed Bhatti, Muhammad Bilal Shafiq, Hafiz Ateeq ur Rehman, and Ehtesham Kakar, along with paramedical and technical staff, provided examinations for conditions such as eye weakness, strabismus, cataracts, corneal issues, and other eye diseases.

Patients received free glasses and medications on the spot as per the doctors’ recommendations. Those with serious conditions were referred to Al-Ehsan Hospital for further treatment, including the implantation of foldable lenses using advanced phacoemulsification technology. The event saw a significant turnout from journalists and their families, who praised the Governing Body for successfully organizing the eye camp.

