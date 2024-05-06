Aleem Khan Reviews Skardu-Gilgit Highway Situation After Landslide
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday reached Skardu
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Investment board Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday reached Skardu
and inspected the damage caused by landslides on the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu.
He reviewed the current situation along with Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud.
He directed that more attention should be given to the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu. Aleem Khan further said that all possible measures should be taken to prevent the fall of rocks and mud and to protect lives and properties.
He asked Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to ensure an extensive survey of these highways with heavy machinery to take immediate steps. He said that in case of any untoward incident, maximum relief may be given in the minimum possible time with adequate measures.
Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by FWO Director General Maj. General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and assured that they will continue efforts for the restoration of highways in the shortest possible time in the Northern Areas. Similarly, maximum machinery and manpower will be deployed in typical areas of land sliding so that masses should not face any kind of difficulty.
Recent Stories
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations
Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat ..
Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students
Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in June
Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood
Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress at Abbottabad Jail
Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish
Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations12 minutes ago
-
Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat: SSP2 minutes ago
-
Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students2 minutes ago
-
Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood2 minutes ago
-
Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress at Abbottabad Jail13 minutes ago
-
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish2 hours ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue2 hours ago
-
Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil2 hours ago
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gul2 hours ago
-
French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability2 hours ago