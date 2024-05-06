Open Menu

Aleem Khan Reviews Skardu-Gilgit Highway Situation After Landslide

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday reached Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Investment board Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday reached Skardu

and inspected the damage caused by landslides on the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu.

He reviewed the current situation along with Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud.

He directed that more attention should be given to the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu. Aleem Khan further said that all possible measures should be taken to prevent the fall of rocks and mud and to protect lives and properties.

He asked Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to ensure an extensive survey of these highways with heavy machinery to take immediate steps. He said that in case of any untoward incident, maximum relief may be given in the minimum possible time with adequate measures.

Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by FWO Director General Maj. General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and assured that they will continue efforts for the restoration of highways in the shortest possible time in the Northern Areas. Similarly, maximum machinery and manpower will be deployed in typical areas of land sliding so that masses should not face any kind of difficulty.

Related Topics

Abdul Aleem Khan Gilgit Baltistan Skardu May All FWO

Recent Stories

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

13 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

13 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

12 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

12 minutes ago
 Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attack ..

Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat ..

2 minutes ago
 Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to enco ..

Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students

2 minutes ago
Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in ..

Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in June

2 minutes ago
 Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behboo ..

Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood

2 minutes ago
 Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress ..

Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress at Abbottabad Jail

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still fall ..

Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines

1 hour ago
 Man involved in supplying narcotics to students he ..

Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish

2 hours ago
 Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary ..

Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan