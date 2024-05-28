Open Menu

Alhamra Theatre Festival Commences With Captivating Performances

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The 26th annual Alhamra Theatre Festival kicked off enthusiastically at Alhamra Arts Center, promising ten days of spectacular drama performances for theatre enthusiasts.

The festival aims to uphold the tradition of theatre drama.

On the opening day, Azad Theatre presented its play "Akhiyaan." Written by Rafi Peer and directed by Malik Aslam, the play mesmerized the audience with its compelling story, particularly the portrayal of the blind girl character, leaving viewers captivated.

The performers received resounding applause from the audience. The classic Punjabi drama "Akhiyan" featured stellar performances by Sarfaraz Ansari, Alia Abbasi, Bilal Ahmed, Mansoor Bhatti, Zoya Bhatti, Nadeem Abbas, Nainan Baloch, and Imran Ahmed Khan.

On the occasion, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, said, "The Alhamra Theatre Festival is a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich tradition of theatre. It is a platform that celebrates artistic expression and cultural heritage."

Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, said, "We are thrilled to host the 26th Alhamra Theatre Festival. The festival showcases our artists' talents and brings the community together to appreciate the beauty and depth of our theatrical traditions. This event underscores our dedication to nurturing the arts and providing a stage for meaningful performances."

This festival marks a significant cultural event in Lahore, attracting theatre lovers to witness the best of dramatic arts. The Alhamra Theatre Festival will continue until June 6.

