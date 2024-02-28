Ali Mardan Grieved Over Damages In Gwadar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday grieved over the damages caused by rains and flood in Gwadar and its surroundings and directed the PDMA and the district administration to take coordinated actions to rescue the people.
The Chief Minister has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan and the departments concerned to start rehabilitation and relief activities in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar and other districts of the province.
He said that the government was providing all necessary assistance to the victims of heavy rain and snow-hit areas of the province as incessant rains created an unusual situation in Gwadar.
Ali Mardan directed that measures should be taken without any delay to restore the roads network when the water level decreased as the rescue workers are facing difficulties in the operation due to the inundation of communication roads.
Ali Mardan said the PDMA Balochistan in collaboration with other authorities concerned was carrying out relief operations to protect precious lives and properties in rain-hit areas of the province.
The PDMA has expedited its relief and rescue activities in the rain-affected areas of the province to ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and minimize damage in emergency situations.
The CM has instructed the district administration to take emergency measures to supply clean drinking water to the residents of Gwadar.
He said that the required machinery has been provided to the rescue teams and people are being shifted from flooded areas to safe places.
Recent Stories
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan24 minutes ago
-
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO25 minutes ago
-
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 125 minutes ago
-
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency25 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders25 minutes ago
-
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation25 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah25 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil25 minutes ago
-
Man burnt by fire from stove dies in hospital25 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh tells students of MUET to excel in their studies60 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 51 hour ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU1 hour ago