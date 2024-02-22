All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Like rest of the country, all is set to launch the 05-day integrated nationwide anti-polio campaign in Sukkur from February 26 – March 2.

More than three lakh children under 5 years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar told APP here on Thursday.

Only in Rohri taluka of the Sukkur district, over 110,000 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccines during the drive.

At least 1189 mobile teams of para-medical staff have been constituted to visit door-to-door to administer the anti-polio vaccine and Vitamin A-drops across the district where 202 fixed centres have also been set with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Polio workers will visit door-to-door to immunize children under 5 years of age during the campaign throughout the district.

The fixed centres have been set up at state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centres, railway stations, bus terminals as well as various other spots in the district.

The health department’s Polio Eradication wing had made adequate arrangements to execute the polio eradication campaign in a befitting manner.