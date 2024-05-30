Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJK from Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Friday (May 31).

During the visit, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Maqam will hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and members of the Legislative Assembly, said a press release.

Maqam will hold the meetings with the leadership and workers of Muslim League-N Azad Jammu Kashmir. Engineer Amir Muqam will also take a briefing regarding various development projects from the senior officials.