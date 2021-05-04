ANF seizes 38 kg hashish, 2kg heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab arrested two narcotics suppliers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab arrested two narcotics suppliers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday.

According to the ANF sources, a team stopped a vehicle near Sahianwala Tool plaza and arrested Ali Raza and Majid Ali of Faisalabad.

The team during a search of the vehicle recovered 38kg hashish, 6kg opium and 2kg heroin.

A case has been registered against the accused.