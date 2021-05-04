UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seizes 38 Kg Hashish, 2kg Heroin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

ANF seizes 38 kg hashish, 2kg heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab arrested two narcotics suppliers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab arrested two narcotics suppliers and seized contraband from their possession on Tuesday.

According to the ANF sources, a team stopped a vehicle near Sahianwala Tool plaza and arrested Ali Raza and Majid Ali of Faisalabad.

The team during a search of the vehicle recovered 38kg hashish, 6kg opium and 2kg heroin.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Vehicle From

Recent Stories

LWMC to distribute 1.5 million biodegradable bags ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report from RPO DG Khan

2 minutes ago

Replenishment of EU Gas Reserves Remains Stagnant ..

2 minutes ago

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators

25 minutes ago

SAU starts experimental work to reduce dogs reprod ..

25 minutes ago

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift scheme ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.