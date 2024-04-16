Open Menu

Another 14 Arrested For Selling Roti, Naan At High Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Fourteen people were arrested on the spot for selling expensive Roti and Naan in the city and points were sealed.

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin remained active in the field to ensure availability of roti and naan on the new notified price. The food Minister visited Shadman and Muslim Town areas on Tuesday to review the prices of Roti and Naan and got 14 persons arrested who were involved in overcharging while their points were sealed.

Food Minister Bilal Yasin while talking to media representatives after the visit said that habitual criminals must be sent behind bars. The Food Minister reprimanded the Additional Deputy Commissioner General for poor monitoring of the market and directed the administration to come out of their offices and play an effective role in the field for public relief.

Bilal Yasin said that the new prices have been notified after considering all the statistics and nobody will be allowed to create artificial inflation. He said that in Lahore they are ensuring Roti at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20.

He said that the price of flour had decreased historically and its impact would be brought to the grassroots level. He said that for the first time in history, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour was reduced by Rs 500. The minister said that along with the price, the weight of Naan and Roti must also be according to the standard. The Deputy Commissioner Lahore, ADCG and Price Control Magistrate also accompanied the minister during market raids.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Visit Price Criminals Market Muslim Media All Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

5 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan