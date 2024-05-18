Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Court Sentences Food Inspector In Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Anti-Corruption court sentences Food Inspector in corruption case

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The judge of the special anti-corruption court of Larkana here on Saturday awarded 10 years imprisonment and a fine or Rs 6.66 million to food Inspector PRC Oshaq Ahmad Khokhar on his conviction in corruption case of government wheat.

The convict is resident of Pir Bakhsh Bhutto village of Ratodero and was arrested by the Shikarpure police in 2022 and a case filed against him for shredding government wheat.

The court heard the case and awarded him 10 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine Rs 6.66 million.

