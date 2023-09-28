Open Menu

Anti Drug Awareness Seminar Held In Sukkur

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

A one-day anti-drugs awareness seminar organized by Sukkur IBA University on Thursday aimed to create awareness amongst students about drug abuse, the harmful effects they cause to our mental, physical, social, and economic lives, their illegality, and the fierce enforcement taking place to counter the narcotics in Pakistan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :A one-day anti-drugs awareness seminar organized by Sukkur IBA University on Thursday aimed to create awareness amongst students about drug abuse, the harmful effects they cause to our mental, physical, social, and economic lives, their illegality, and the fierce enforcement taking place to counter the narcotics in Pakistan.

The Regional Director, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sukkur Imran Iqbal, was the guest speaker. He shared certain alarming facts and figures about the drug's production and usage. He highlighted the several causes that are observed in the young generations to go towards drug addiction.

The main reasons include weakness in faith, depression, pressure, unintentional dependency on medicines, and a lack of self-control for experience and to enhance performance. He made recommendations for self-belief, self-control, a reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness, and involvement in healthy activities as a workable way to counter the drug inclination. A large number of students from Sukkur IBA University attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Sukkur Family From Institute Of Business Administration Depression

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

1 minute ago
 Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

1 minute ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

3 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

3 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

3 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

4 minutes ago
CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

4 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

33 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

33 minutes ago
 Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Mu ..

Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan