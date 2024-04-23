Open Menu

APWA To Offer Driving, IT, Beauty Salon Courses In Summer

April 23, 2024

APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) has planned new courses of driving, information technology and beauty salon along with scholarships for students from this summer

APWA President, Farah Faisal , said that these courses were aimed at equipping girls with skills for financial empowerment and practical life while addressing an Eid Milan Party here on Tuesday night.

She informed that APWA has succesfully completed its one year wherein it had trained dozens of students in variety of courses.

She noted that she felt delighted sharing that the entire APWA building was renovated with new facilities for the students last year adding that they were offering stitching, fine arts, self grooming , English language courses and match-making services whereas new courses will be offered along with stipendens for deserving students from this summer.

Farah Faisal thanked her team to put up an excellent show for Eid Milan and added that all proceeds of it would go to APWA overall improvement besides offering scholarships.

Among others president APWA Punjab Sima Zahid, Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan, DC wife Nabeela Aslam, Mrs Brig Ghumman,

Mrs Col Saim Nabi Secretary DHA, Mrs Zahida Sarfraz, Commissioner Income tax, Komal Ijaz, Superintendent Dar ul Aman, Mrs Qurrat ul Ain , Principal PFL, Mrs Samar Qasim, Head of education Mukhtar A Sheikh Trust, Ms Tehmina Munir, Ms Yasmin Bokhari, Ms Tahir Najam and others.

President APWA Punjab, Sima Zahid, cingraulated APWA Multan for its wondeful achievements in last one year.

She presented a donation cheque to Farah Faisal for APWA Multan.

Earlier, in her address APWA General Secretary, Nazia Yasir shed light on one year sucesses of the orgainzation and updated audience about new plans.

Later, a musical show was also staged wherein local artises performed and sang different popular numbers.

